Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Celanese worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Celanese by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Celanese Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.78. The company had a trading volume of 244,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $97.12 and a 12-month high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

