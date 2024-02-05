Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,073 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 1.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.75. 1,076,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,268. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.69 and its 200 day moving average is $130.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

