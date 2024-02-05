Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 6,810 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,354,009,000 after buying an additional 334,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,440,962,000 after buying an additional 1,152,907 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $742,865,000 after buying an additional 146,064 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

COP traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

