Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 200.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.31. 371,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $73.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

