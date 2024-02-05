PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Boosted by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 1.1%

PYPL traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.73. 4,581,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,803,578. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.47.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

