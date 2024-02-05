KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 3.0% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $27,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $606.46. 246,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,978. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $658.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

