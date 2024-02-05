MRA Advisory Group Acquires 2,597 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.6% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,796 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average of $139.77. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

