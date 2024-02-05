Spinnaker Trust Buys 1,500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,107,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.65 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average is $93.71.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

