Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,214 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,416. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

