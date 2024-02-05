Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 33,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $225.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.36 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

