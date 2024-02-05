3,683 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.48 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.