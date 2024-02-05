Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 106 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average is $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $178.40.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.