Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $84.72 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,941. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.