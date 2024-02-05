Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Raised by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $216,993,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after acquiring an additional 606,280 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded down $40.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.63. 1,814,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $307.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

