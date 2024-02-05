QUASA (QUA) Price Up 58.2% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. QUASA has a total market cap of $71,258.57 and approximately $738.92 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 58.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016307 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,619.38 or 0.99956825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011116 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00179229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

