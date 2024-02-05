OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $64.81 Million

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. OmniFlix Network has a total market capitalization of $64.81 million and approximately $85,087.05 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniFlix Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OmniFlix Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OmniFlix Network Token Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.29081825 USD and is down -14.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $67,807.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniFlix Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniFlix Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmniFlix Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniFlix Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.