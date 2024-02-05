Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 222.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after buying an additional 379,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,061,000 after buying an additional 303,206 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,933,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 177,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $35,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,556,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,224,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,200 shares of company stock worth $64,991,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company's stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,701. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -657.67 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.36 and a fifty-two week high of $245.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

