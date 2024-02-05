Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,660 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 865,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.67. 1,845,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.41. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $289.29. The company has a market cap of $276.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,626,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,523,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total transaction of $4,244,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,626,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,523,669.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $362,709,825. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

