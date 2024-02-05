iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,615 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after buying an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.95 on Monday, hitting $191.46. 20,433,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,407,180. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

