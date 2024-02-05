Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MongoDB by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 160.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total transaction of $730,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,399,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,277 shares of company stock valued at $55,549,581 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $435.71. 1,323,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,381. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.59 and a 1-year high of $454.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.92.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.50.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

