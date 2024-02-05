Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 5th (ADDYY, APLS, AX, CFG, CI, KVYO, LYB, NGG, SKYW, TPR)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, February 5th:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $354.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $327.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $372.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $334.00.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. TD Cowen currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

