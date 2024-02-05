Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 5th (ACAD, ADUS, ATS, AVON, CBFV, CLX, CMCX, CPT, CWAN, DELT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 5th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

Avon Protection (LON:AVON) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $162.00 price target on the stock.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $103.00 target price on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 185 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the stock.

FD Technologies (LON:FDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.64) target price on the stock.

Global Ports (LON:GPH) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 25 ($0.32) price target on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Porvair (LON:PRV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 38 ($0.48) price target on the stock.

The Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 320 ($4.07) target price on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $245.00 target price on the stock.

