Redwood Financial Network Corp Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Redwood Financial Network Corp reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,105,000 after purchasing an additional 626,489 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $158,614,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $33.96. 487,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,893. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

