Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $6.51 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,685 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.81. 1,857,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669,323. The company has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

