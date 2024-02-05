Rede Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.68. 1,677,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,442,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04. The company has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

