Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 5.5% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,942,614,000 after buying an additional 266,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,037,310,000 after buying an additional 320,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,032,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,552,000 after purchasing an additional 359,562 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $192.28. The company had a trading volume of 855,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

