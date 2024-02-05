Rede Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Rede Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $146,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 972,908 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,584,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.99. 1,010,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $64.52.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
