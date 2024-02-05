Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,004 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $71,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,442,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.04.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

