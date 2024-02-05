Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,356 shares of company stock worth $62,625,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $456.28. The company had a trading volume of 745,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $463.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.