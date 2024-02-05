Rede Wealth LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rede Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.35. 5,746,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,821,525. The company has a market capitalization of $200.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

