Stiles Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $420.20. 572,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

