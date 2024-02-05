Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.6 %

INTU stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $635.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,272. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $654.02. The stock has a market cap of $177.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

