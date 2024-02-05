Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lessened by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,135. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $246.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.34. The company has a market capitalization of $342.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

