Sepio Capital LP Cuts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.61. 619,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

