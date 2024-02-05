Stiles Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.5% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AMD traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.61. 44,675,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,539,594. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.34. The firm has a market cap of $280.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $184.92.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

