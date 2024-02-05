Sepio Capital LP Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,839 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.09. The company had a trading volume of 473,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.95. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $259.25.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

