Stiles Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,379,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average is $104.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

