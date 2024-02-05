Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $111.75. 188,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

