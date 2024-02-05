Sepio Capital LP Sells 91,764 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,764 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.63. 19,925,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,643,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

