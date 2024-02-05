Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after buying an additional 142,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.79. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.