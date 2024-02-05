Sepio Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 148.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

