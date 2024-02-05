Sepio Capital LP Buys 2,048 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 979.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EWI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 76,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,119. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $375.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.