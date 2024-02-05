iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Decreased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,867 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.47. The company had a trading volume of 567,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,204. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $167.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

