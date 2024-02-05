Sepio Capital LP Sells 6,509 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 100,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,104,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.2% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.4% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.92. 3,864,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,228,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $174.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

