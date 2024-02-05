Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,797 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.33. The company had a trading volume of 84,069,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,443,375. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

