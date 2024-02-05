Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Sepio Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.4% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $51,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,713. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $152.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.19 and its 200-day moving average is $143.41. The company has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

