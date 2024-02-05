Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $9.35 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in DTE Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 146.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 173.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in DTE Energy by 116.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 363,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,729,000 after buying an additional 196,090 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.56. The stock had a trading volume of 424,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,140. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.