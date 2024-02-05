GYEN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $29,506.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $33.67 million and $29,506.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GYEN

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

