Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 181,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 68,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,961,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,318,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

