Blur Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $48.00 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001364 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blur has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $48.00 million and approximately $96.37 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,287,819,824.0106544 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.58224336 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $81,655,962.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

